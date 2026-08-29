The Buccaneers waived Kpeenu on Saturday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Kpeenu signed with the Bucs on Aug. 16 as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State. The running back was likely meant to push Kadarius Calloway and Josh Williams as they attempted to compete for a 53-man role in the running back room. Now that the preseason has ended, Kpeenu is set to move on and will now be placed on waivers. If the 23-year-old clears waivers, he will become a free agent Monday after Sunday's cutdown day.