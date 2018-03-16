Bashaud Breeland: Fails physical, returns to free agency
Breeland, who agreed to sign with the Panthers on Tuesday, failed his physical with a non-football injury and will become a free agent, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Breeland is reportedly nursing an infected cut on one of his feet and is "months away" from being able to pass a physical, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. One of the top cornerbacks on the open market, Breeland had agreed to a sizable three-year, $24 million contract with the Panthers and his sudden dismissal presumably sends Carolina back to the open market for a starting-caliber cornerback.
