Breeland has visits scheduled with both the Raiders and Chiefs this week, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Breeland has toiled in free agency since his three-year, $24 million deal with the Panthers fell through in March due to the cornerback failing a routine physical because of an infected cut on his foot. However, he's now healthy and making the rounds on the open market. Oakland could certainly use another quality cornerback on its roster, but Kansas City could offer Breeland a clearer path to a starting role.