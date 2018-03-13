Bashaud Breeland: Signing with Panthers
Breeland is expected to sign with the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The contract is reportedly three years for $24 million with $11 million guaranteed. Breeland, who recorded 50 tackles, 19 pass breakups and one pick-six in 15 games last season, figures to immediately slide into a starting role in his new home with Daryl Worley being traded to the Eagles in exchange for Torrey Smith.
More News
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Will test options after season•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Has solid day on low snap count•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Questionable to play•
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.