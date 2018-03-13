Breeland is expected to sign with the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The contract is reportedly three years for $24 million with $11 million guaranteed. Breeland, who recorded 50 tackles, 19 pass breakups and one pick-six in 15 games last season, figures to immediately slide into a starting role in his new home with Daryl Worley being traded to the Eagles in exchange for Torrey Smith.