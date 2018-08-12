Bashaud Breeland: Will meet with Dolphins on Sunday
The Dolphins will host a visit from Breeland on Sunday, Barry Jackson of th Miami Herald reports.
Miami still hasn't decided who will start at defensive back opposite Xavien Howard, so the team will give Breeland a look. The 26-year-old spent the last four years as a starter with Washington before agreeing to terms with Carolina in March. Unfortunately, he was unable to pass his physical after sustaining a cut on his heel, which later became infected.
