The Panthers hosted Spector (calf) for a workout Monday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

Spector reached an injury settlement with the Bills in mid-August, and he is now looking to join a team in need of linebacker depth now that he has fully recovered from his calf injury. The 2022 seventh-rounder appeared in 11 regular-season games (four starts) for Buffalo in 2024 and logged 40 tackles (22 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery.