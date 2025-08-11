default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Spector (calf) and the Bills reached an injury settlement Sunday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Spector was placed on injured reserve by Buffalo on Thursday, but he will now be able to test the open market. The linebacker suffered a calf injury at practice Monday, and he'll have to pass a physical in order to sign elsewhere.

More News