Spector (calf) was designated as waived/injured Wednesday.

Spector's time in Buffalo has come to an end as he has dealt with injuries ever since being drafted in 2022. The 26-year-old has made a decent impact when healthy, tallying 40 tackles, but has never played more than 11 games in a season due to injuries. His current calf injury stems all the way back to Week 10 of last season, which caused him to miss the remainder of the regular season and playoffs.