Spector (calf) was designated as waived/injured by the Bills on Wednesday.

Spector will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers. While he's dealt with injuries ever since being drafted in 2022, the 26-year-old has made a decent impact when healthy, tallying 40 tackles over 11 regular-season games in 2024, but has never played more than 11 games in any of his three campaigns. His current calf injury goes all the way back to last season, which caused him to miss much of the remainder of the regular season and playoffs.