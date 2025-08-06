Baylon Spector: Waived with injury designation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spector (calf) was designated as waived/injured by the Bills on Wednesday.
Spector will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers. While he's dealt with injuries ever since being drafted in 2022, the 26-year-old has made a decent impact when healthy, tallying 40 tackles over 11 regular-season games in 2024, but has never played more than 11 games in any of his three campaigns. His current calf injury goes all the way back to last season, which caused him to miss much of the remainder of the regular season and playoffs.
More News
-
Bills' Baylon Spector: Leaves practice early•
-
Bills' Baylon Spector: Past calf injury•
-
Bills' Baylon Spector: Limited to 11 games in 2024•
-
Bills' Baylon Spector: Won't play in AFC Championship Game•
-
Bills' Baylon Spector: Questionable, remains on IR•
-
Bills' Baylon Spector: Practice window opens•