Lynch wasn't listed on Chicago's injury report Monday.

Lynch dealt with an elbow injury over the offseason and struggled with a shoulder issue in early August, but he's seemingly ready for Week 1 now. The 26-year-old will likely see a rotational role in Chicago's linebacking corps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week