Bears' Aaron Lynch: Clears concussion protocol
Lynch (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Lynch has cleared the league-mandated concussion protocol after suffering a head injury during a Week 11 win over the Vikings. The fifth-year veteran was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, and is on track to serve his usual rotational role behind starter Khalil Mack in Week 13.
