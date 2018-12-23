Bears' Aaron Lynch: Downgraded to out
Lynch (elbow) was downgraded from doubtful to out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Lynch suffered the elbow sprain in last week's win over the Packers and was unable to practice this week. The Bears originally listed him as doubtful on Friday's injury report, but he is not traveling with the team to San Francisco.
