Bears' Aaron Lynch: Held out of Saturday's preseason game
Lynch (hamstring) will sit out Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Lynch has been dealing with ankle and hamstring injuries since joining the Bears back in March. According to Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times, the 6-6 outside linebacker began doing warmups and individual drills during Thursday's practice, but still has not seen any full-team action since injuring his hamstring back in late July. Kylie Fitts figures to see additional snaps as long as Lynch is out.
