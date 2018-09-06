Lynch (hamstring) was not among the names on Tuesday's injury report, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

After being held out of some preseason action, Lynch's hamstring is seemingly feeling well as the regular season approaches. He has a history of battling injuries the last couple of seasons, playing in only seven games in each of the last two years because of various issues. He shouldn't be in danger of missing Sunday's regular-season opener, however, and figures to slot in as a backup linebacker.