Lynch did not practice Wednesday due to an elbow sprain, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Lynch was forced out of Sunday's win over the Packers after suffering a sprained elbow, and is now not practicing to begin the week. If the 25-year-old is unable to suit up against the 49ers in Week 16, expect Isaiah Irving and Kylie Fitts to benefit from an uptick in snaps.

