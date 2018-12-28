Lynch (elbow) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Lunch sat out last week's win over the 49ers due to an elbow sprain, and is trending towards remaining sidelined Week 17. Though a first-round bye is on the line this weekend in Minnesota, the Bears are likely to focus on getting Lynch healthy for the playoffs.

