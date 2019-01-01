Lynch ended the 2018 season with 16 tackles and three sacks on 354 snaps over 13 games.

In limited action, Lynch showed why the Bears brought him in this season as a pass rusher by posting a sack for every 118 snaps. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but unless he gets a starting role, he won't be a player to target in IDP leagues.

