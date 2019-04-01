Bears' Aaron Lynch: Re-signs with Chicago
Lynch signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Monday.
Lynch appeared in 13 games with the Bears last season, including three starts, notching 16 tackles, three sacks and one interception. The 26-year-old linebacker appears primed for a similar rotational role behind Leonard Floyd in 2019. Lynch missed the final three games of 2018 due to a sprained right elbow, but is expected to make a full offseason recovery without undergoing surgery.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...