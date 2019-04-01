Lynch signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Monday.

Lynch appeared in 13 games with the Bears last season, including three starts, notching 16 tackles, three sacks and one interception. The 26-year-old linebacker appears primed for a similar rotational role behind Leonard Floyd in 2019. Lynch missed the final three games of 2018 due to a sprained right elbow, but is expected to make a full offseason recovery without undergoing surgery.

