Lynch (elbow) had 16 tackles (13 solo), three sacks and an interception over 13 games in 2018.

Lynch signed a one-year deal with the Bears last March, and missed the final two games of the regular season and the wild-card loss to the Eagles due to the elbow sprain. The 25-year-old seems as though he should be ready for Organized Team Activities in the spring, but which team that is with remains to be seen.