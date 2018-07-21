Lynch (hamstring) was not available for Saturday's practice, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Lynch reportedly injured his hamstring at practice Friday, but the same issue forced him to miss time during OTAs in June as well. He should provide the Bears with some depth off the bench this season if he can remain healthy, but his offseason hasn't gotten off to a good start. Lynch should be considered day-to-day unless something suggests he will miss extended time because of the issue.