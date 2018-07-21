Bears' Aaron Lynch: Sidelined by hamstring injury
Lynch (hamstring) was not available for Saturday's practice, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Lynch reportedly injured his hamstring at practice Friday, but the same issue forced him to miss time during OTAs in June as well. He should provide the Bears with some depth off the bench this season if he can remain healthy, but his offseason hasn't gotten off to a good start. Lynch should be considered day-to-day unless something suggests he will miss extended time because of the issue.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Position Preview: Tight Ends
Catch up with all of our tight end position preview content in one easy place.
-
2-QB mock draft results
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 2-QB mock draft, and to no surprise, Aaron...
-
2018 sleepers: Target Manning, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Looking at ADP for tight ends
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for tight end heading into the 2018 season,...
-
Draft to stream TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings gives you two options at three of the four streamable positions.