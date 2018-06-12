Lynch (ankle) sat out of OTAs last week with a hamstring injury, The Athletic Chicago reports.

It's the second injury of the offseason for Lynch, as he also suffered a left ankle sprain during a workout in April. The hamstring issue doesn't appear overly serious, but numerous offseason injuries for a player who missed nine games each of the past two seasons is hardly moving in the right direction. The 25-year-old signed with the Bears in March and could be a key rotational piece of their pass rush, and should have plenty of time to heal up before the start of training camp in mid-July.

