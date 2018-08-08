Bears' Aaron Lynch: Still sidelined with hamstring issue
Lynch (hamstring) has yet to return to the practice field since injuring his hamstring a few weeks back, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reports.
There is growing concern and anticipation regarding Lynch's prolonged absence. What was originally considered to be a day-to-day issue has now lingered into a week-to-week problem. The Bears are rather thin at linebacker right now with Roquan Smith (holdout) and Danny Trevathan (hamstring) also sidelined. As of right now, Lynch still figures to be ready for the regular season opener, but as each missed day accrues it'll only be more difficult to get Lynch caught up to speed.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...
-
Wide Receiver Sleepers
Heath Cummings has three receivers for you that the public is still sleeping on.
-
Follow our IDP draft LIVE
Our CBS Sports staff and analysts from other Fantasy sites take part in a 28-round IDP mock...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Collins
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Looking at WRs in our latest mock
Jamey Eisenberg looks at where some receivers of note were selected in our latest 12-team non-PPR...
-
Third-year receivers for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the wide receiver Class of 2016 to see if anyone qualifies as a...