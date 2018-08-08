Lynch (hamstring) has yet to return to the practice field since injuring his hamstring a few weeks back, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reports.

There is growing concern and anticipation regarding Lynch's prolonged absence. What was originally considered to be a day-to-day issue has now lingered into a week-to-week problem. The Bears are rather thin at linebacker right now with Roquan Smith (holdout) and Danny Trevathan (hamstring) also sidelined. As of right now, Lynch still figures to be ready for the regular season opener, but as each missed day accrues it'll only be more difficult to get Lynch caught up to speed.