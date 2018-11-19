Lynch exited Sunday's game after suffering a concussion, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Lynch has seen a significant role on the Bears' defense the past few weeks but could miss some time with the his concussion. It would be a surprise to see him play against the Lions on Thursday, given that concussions typically take at least a week to recover from. Look for Isaiah Irving to see some extra snaps as long as Lynch is sidelined.

