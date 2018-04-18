Lynch suffered a left ankle injury during a workout Wednesday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Lynch, who inked a one-year contract with the Bears in March, is expected to upgrade Chicago's pass rush in 2018 following the offseason defections of Pernell McPhee, Lamarr Houston and Willie Young. The injury shouldn't dramatically delay Lynch's preparations for the upcoming campaign, as all indications are that the sprain he suffered Wednesday isn't a major concern. That being said, the injury could limit his involvement for the rest of the Bears' offseason program.