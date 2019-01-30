Bears' Aaron Lynch: Won't require surgery
Lynch (elbow) said he won't require surgery in the offseason, Chris Emma of 670 The Score reports.
Lynch sprained his right elbow in mid-December and ultimately sat out the final three games of the Bears' season, including the team's playoff loss to Philadelphia. However, the idea that Lynch won't require offseason surgery suggests the linebacker isn't dealing with a long-term injury. That's good news for the soon-to-be 26-year-old, as Lynch is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year.
