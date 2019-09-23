Anderson signed an undisclosed contract with the Bears on Monday, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

This news comes ahead of Monday night's game against the Redskins, in which Anderson will be active. The Bucknell product could see action also, as fellow defensive end Bilal Nichols will be inactive for the contest with a hand injury. To make room for Anderson, the Bears got rid of tight end Bradley Sowell.

