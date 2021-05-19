site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Adam Redmond: Lands with Bears
RotoWire Staff
Redmond has signed a contract with the Bears.
Redmond was released by the Cowboys earlier this month but has found a new home after a couple of weeks on the open market. Williams Cervenka was waived by the Bears to make room for Redmond.
