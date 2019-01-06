Bears' Adam Shaheen: Added work on tap
With Trey Burton (groin) inactive, Shaheen is a candidate to see added opportunities in the Bears offense in Sunday's wild-card game against the Eagles, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Shaheen was limited to five catches on six targets for 48 yards and a TD in six games this season, but with Burton (who logged 54 catches and six TDs in 2018) out of the mix, Shaheen should see added looks Sunday. The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder has some red-zone potential thanks to his frame, while Ben Braunecker and Daniel Brown are also on hand to provide the Bears with tight end depth in Burton's absence.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...