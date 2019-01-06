With Trey Burton (groin) inactive, Shaheen is a candidate to see added opportunities in the Bears offense in Sunday's wild-card game against the Eagles, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Shaheen was limited to five catches on six targets for 48 yards and a TD in six games this season, but with Burton (who logged 54 catches and six TDs in 2018) out of the mix, Shaheen should see added looks Sunday. The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder has some red-zone potential thanks to his frame, while Ben Braunecker and Daniel Brown are also on hand to provide the Bears with tight end depth in Burton's absence.

