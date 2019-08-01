Bears' Adam Shaheen: Back in action
Shaheen returned to the practice field Thursday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Shaheen missed several days of practice this week due to back soreness, but that no longer appears to be a concern for the third-year tight end. He'll return to camp, looking to secure a role as the backup to starter Trey Burton.
