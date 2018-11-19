Bears' Adam Shaheen: Being evaluated for concussion
Shaheen exited Sunday's game against the Vikings to be evaluated for a concussion, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Shaheen's head snapped against the turf while the tight end came down with a reception in the corner of the end zone on a successful two-point conversion. Given how little time remains in the game, Shaheen is likely done for the day.
