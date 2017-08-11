Bears' Adam Shaheen: Catches first NFL pass
Shaheen caught one of two targets for three yards Thursday against the Broncos.
Shaheen technically was a starter, as the Bears opened the game with three tight ends on the field, but he didn't see regular snaps until the starters were finished for the night. The lone pass he caught was in the red zone, but he was tackled immediately. However, he was unofficially targeted in the end zone on the same drive, but after he dropped the pass, the play was negated due to an offensive penalty. As long as Zach Miller remains on the team, Shaheen will likely remain behind him on the depth chart, but he's an excellent player to target in dynasty leagues.
