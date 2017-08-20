Play

Shaheen caught his only target for nine yards Saturday against the Cardinals.

Shaheen played with the second-string offense, and after making his only reception, he stumbled to the ground, keeping him from turning it in to a bigger play. Although the rookie has vast potential, it seems likely that he'll remain behind Zach Miller on the depth chart as the primary receiving tight end.

