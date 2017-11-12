Bears' Adam Shaheen: Could see larger role with Miller, Sims out
Shaheen could start at tight end and see increased snaps Sunday against the Packers, Chris Emma of 670 The Score Chicago reports.
The Bears invested a second-round pick this past April in Shaheen, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound behemoth who has excellent speed for his size. As a small-school product out of Ashland, Shaheen wasn't tested by high-level competition in college, which has likely resulted in a longer learning curve that has prompted head coach John Fox to limit the rookie to mostly special-teams work this season. However, with starting tight end Zach Miller (knee) out for the season and the No. 2 option on the depth chart, Dion Sims (illness), inactive Sunday, Shaheen should have his best opportunity to date to showcase his skills with the offense. If Shaheen is able to capitalize on the added snap this week, he could continue to have a role in the game plan in future games even once Sims returns.
More News
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Scores first NFL touchdown Sunday•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Back on field•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Getting right hand looked at•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Sees most duties on special teams in Week 1•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Plays mostly with reserves in Sunday win•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Catches one pass in Saturday victory•
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...