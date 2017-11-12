Shaheen could start at tight end and see increased snaps Sunday against the Packers, Chris Emma of 670 The Score Chicago reports.

The Bears invested a second-round pick this past April in Shaheen, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound behemoth who has excellent speed for his size. As a small-school product out of Ashland, Shaheen wasn't tested by high-level competition in college, which has likely resulted in a longer learning curve that has prompted head coach John Fox to limit the rookie to mostly special-teams work this season. However, with starting tight end Zach Miller (knee) out for the season and the No. 2 option on the depth chart, Dion Sims (illness), inactive Sunday, Shaheen should have his best opportunity to date to showcase his skills with the offense. If Shaheen is able to capitalize on the added snap this week, he could continue to have a role in the game plan in future games even once Sims returns.