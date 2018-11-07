Bears' Adam Shaheen: Designated to return from IR
Shaheen (foot/ankle) practiced Wednesday, officially opening a three-week window in which to be activated to the 53-man roster, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Shaheen is nearing the end of the road in his recovery from a sprained right foot and ankle, which he sustained during preseason Week 2. Now back on the practice field, he'll have 21 days to prove that he's healthy enough to contribute during the second half of the campaign. If he does so, Shaheen will be second fiddle, at best, behind starting tight end Trey Burton.
