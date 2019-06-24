Shaheen has focused on maintaining his health this offseason, Hub Arkush of the Daily Herald reports.

After missing three games as a rookie, Shaheen sat out 10 additional contests last year due to an ankle injury. While he's enjoying a healthy offseason, he'll try to maintain his standing as the Bears' second-string tight end. A strong preseason could help him earn playing time as a receiving option, especially if starter Trey Burton's recovery from sports hernia surgery lingers. For now, though, it's unlikely that Shaheen will be much of a fantasy factor to start the season.