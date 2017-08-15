If Shaheen proves he can block. he'll play a lot in the regular season, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Shaheen followed up an excellent showing in the Bears' offseason program, and followed that up with a strong training camp. Based on his progress, he's expected to have a sizable role at tight end alongside Dion Sims and Zach Miller. However, part of the key as to how much playing time he'll see will be based upon how well he blocks, since he's already shown good hands as a receiver.