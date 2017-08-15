Bears' Adam Shaheen: Expected to have sizable role in offense
If Shaheen proves he can block. he'll play a lot in the regular season, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Shaheen followed up an excellent showing in the Bears' offseason program, and followed that up with a strong training camp. Based on his progress, he's expected to have a sizable role at tight end alongside Dion Sims and Zach Miller. However, part of the key as to how much playing time he'll see will be based upon how well he blocks, since he's already shown good hands as a receiver.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Believe it or not: Debunking?
After the first full week of preseason games and a wild Friday of transactions, Heath Cummings...
-
Watt, Kuechly, Mack lead way in IDP
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, did our annual 12-team...
-
Preseason: Gurley down, Benjamin up
While Todd Gurley continued to struggle behind a subpar offensive line, Kelvin Benjamin reminded...
-
Podcast: Risky Round 2 RBs
Is this the year to wait on running backs? Check out our comprehensive preview of the running...
-
Potential preseason sleepers
Kenny Golladay went from unknown to Fantasy sleeper after his two-touchdown game, but he's...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...