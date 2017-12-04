Bears' Adam Shaheen: Fails to see a target in Week 13
Shaheen wasn't targeted in Chicago's loss to the 49ers.
Aside from a pair of fairly-productive performances when Dion Sims missed time, Shaheen has caught just one pass for one yard over the remaining 10 games. Although his dynasty stock is strong due to his outstanding athleticism, he won't likely have fantasy value this season unless the team goes into evaluation mode or should Sims miss additional time.
