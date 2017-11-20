Shaheen caught all four of his targets for 41 yards and a touchdown during Chicago's 27-24 loss to Detroit.

Shaheen helped extend the Bears' lead in the first quarter, running to the back corner of the end zone to haul in a one-yard touchdown pass -- his second of the season. Shaheen, a small-school prospect out of Ashland, was quiet to start the year with just two targets through eight games. He's seen six targets in the past two weeks and has caught them all. It seems like he's adjusting to the considerable uptick around him. With little else to play for this season, look for Chicago to see what they have in young offensive weapons like Mitchell Trubisky, Tarik Cohen and Shaheen.