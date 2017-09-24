Shaheen left Sunday's game against the Steelers and is having his right hand looked at, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The rookie second-round pick has been playing mainly in a special teams role since Zach Miller and Dion Sims earn a bulk of the targets for Chicago. If he is unable to return, it won't shift the Bears' offensive game plan at all, but they'll have to look for another man to cover kicks and punts.