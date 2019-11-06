Shaheen was unable to haul in his only target and lost a fumble during Sunday's 22-14 loss to Philadelphia.

After an Eagles field goal stretched the lead to eight with less than a minute remaining, Philadelphia opted to pooch the kick off only for Shaheen to attempt to recover and fumble the ball away. The former second-round pick hasn't lived up to his billing with just 249 receiving yards in two plus seasons. Shaheen is on pace to set career highs in catches and yards this season, but still hasn't had a 25-yard game in 2019. The Bears are struggling with the regression of Mitchell Trubisky and, though Detroit's 30th-ranked pass defense awaits Sunday, it's hard to see Shaheen -- or the Bears' offense generally -- turning a corner.