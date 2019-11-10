Play

Shaheen (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Shaheen is coming off an ugly performance last week against the Eagles as he failed to catch his only target and also lost a fumble on a kickoff. The healthy scratch is a low point for the 2017 second-round pick, who has nine catches for 74 yards in eight games this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories