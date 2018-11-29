Shaheen (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Shaheen suffered a head injury during Chicago's win over the Vikings in Week 11, and has now cleared the league-mandated concussion protocol. The 2017 second-round pick is on track to suit up against the Giants on Sunday, and will serve as the primary backup to Trey Burton. He'll look to earn his first target of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories