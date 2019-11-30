Play

Shaheen (foot) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

That's now two Bears tight ends on injured reserve, as Shaheen joins Trey Burton (calf) with a season-ending injury. The 2017 second-round pick has been a massive disappointment, playing in just 14 games over the past two seasons while catching only 14 passes for 122 receiving yards and a touchdown during that time span. J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted and Bradley Sowell are the most likely recipients to pick up additional playing time, with Horsted actually scoring a touchdown on his only reception in Thursday's Thanksgiving Day win over the Lions.

