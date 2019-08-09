Bears' Adam Shaheen: Inactive in preseason opener
Shaheen sat out Thursday's preseason contest against the Panthers.
Although Shaheen missed time in July with a back injury, he's been back at practice since August 1, so his absence wasn't injury related. With most of the skill-position regulars sitting this game out, very little should be read into Shaheen being inactive. Going into the season, he's expected to be the No. 2 tight end, but he should see plenty of playing time because he'll be used to block often. Even though he's going undrafted in most fantasy leagues, should Trey Burton miss time, Shaheen has an athletic profile in which he could break out as a receiver as he enters his third NFL season.
