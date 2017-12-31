Bears' Adam Shaheen: Inactive in Week 17
Shaheen (chest) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Vikings.
The rookie tight end will thus close out his first NFL season with three consecutive DNPs, capping off what was a reasonably successful initial foray into the NFL. Shaheen hauled in 12 of 14 targets for 127 yards and three touchdowns across 13 games, and his overall upside was undoubtedly capped to an extent by the Bears' inconsistent quarterback play and approach on offense at times. With a towering frame and ability to get downfield, he certainly has the tools to potentially take a notable leap in Year 2.
More News
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...