Shaheen (chest) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Vikings.

The rookie tight end will thus close out his first NFL season with three consecutive DNPs, capping off what was a reasonably successful initial foray into the NFL. Shaheen hauled in 12 of 14 targets for 127 yards and three touchdowns across 13 games, and his overall upside was undoubtedly capped to an extent by the Bears' inconsistent quarterback play and approach on offense at times. With a towering frame and ability to get downfield, he certainly has the tools to potentially take a notable leap in Year 2.