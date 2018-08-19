Bears' Adam Shaheen: Injures ankle
Shaheen injured his ankle and is doubtful to return to Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Shaheen appeared to injure his right ankle after catching a five-yard pass from starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the first quarter. The tight end was able to work his way over to the sidelines, but Shaheen was eventually carted to the locker room. We should know more about the severity of his injury in the coming days.
