Bears' Adam Shaheen: Limited in close win
Shaheen caught one pass off of two targets for four yards during Sunday's 14-9 win over the 49ers.
Sunday helped mark just the third time in his career that Shaheen caught a pass in back-to-back games. The Ashland product has not been what Chicago likely expected when he was drafted in the second round in 2017. Sideline for most of this season with a foot injury, Shaheen has fallen way behind fellow tight end Trey Burton and other young offensive weapons like Anthony Miller and Tarik Cohen. His regular season ends Sunday in a game with major playoff implications, a rematch with a Vikings team that held Shaheen catchless in his season debut in Week 11.
