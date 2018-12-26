Shaheen caught one pass off of two targets for four yards during Sunday's 14-9 win over the 49ers.

Sunday helped mark just the third time in his career that Shaheen caught a pass in back-to-back games. The Ashland product has not been what Chicago likely expected when he was drafted in the second round in 2017. Sideline for most of this season with a foot injury, Shaheen has fallen way behind fellow tight end Trey Burton and other young offensive weapons like Anthony Miller and Tarik Cohen. His regular season ends Sunday in a game with major playoff implications, a rematch with a Vikings team that held Shaheen catchless in his season debut in Week 11.