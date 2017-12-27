Bears' Adam Shaheen: Limited Wednesday
Shaheen (chest) was limited at practice Wednesday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Prior to absences in the last two games, Shaheen was listed as a limited participant in all three practices for both of the Bears' weekly injury reports. Without an increase in activity, he appears to uncertain to be available for the season finale Sunday against Minnesota.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.