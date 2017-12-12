Shaheen (chest) was listed as limited on Tuesday's injury report, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Shaheen, the rookie, has been more involved in the Bears offense since a Week 9 bye. During that five-game span, he's reeled in 11 of 12 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns. His usage may be a bit inconsistent behind starting tight end Dion Sims, but the end-zone visits are a nice payoff in the stretch run of the season. As for Shaheen's health, expect clarification on that front in advance of Saturday's contest at Detroit.

